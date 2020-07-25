The Roy Miller Family Foundation hosted its first computer giveaway on Saturday at Kids University in Killeen. The Foundation collaborated with Educated Angels to find families in need of computers and Kid’s University, where computers were stored and repaired. A total of 12 computers, including laptops and desktops, were given out to kids.
Miller is a former NFL defensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs, and a Shoemaker High School graduate. Miller and his foundation put on a football camp in Killeen each year. This year the camp was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Veshell Greene, executive director of the Roy Miller Family Foundation said the kids had to meet three criteria.
“They had no computer in the home, they had low income and ... the child had free or reduced lunch at school,” she said. “They registered through Educated Angels and the computers were all filled up within two days.”
Greene said the idea was brainstormed between her and her son, CJ (Cederic) Willis, who wanted to help the community. “He is going to school to be a computer engineer,” she said. “He had an internship last year where they troubleshot computers and he loved it. After he rebuilt his own computer after he graduated he parlayed that love with a desire to help the community and wanted to fix up some computers for local children who needed them.”
Greene said she and her son asked for donations of computers on Facebook to help supply the giveaway.
“We originally thought we were going to get enough for one or two donations,” she said. “We ended up getting so many donations. Some of the donations we got were too old for us to use and he (Cederic) couldn’t update them to have a fast enough speed, but he took his time to update, wipe clean and reinstall programs on them. This way the kids can use them when they might have to go to school virtually.”
Willis said the process was simple for him to prepare the computers, taking only 10 minutes for each unit.
“Windows luckily offers a media tool which anybody can use,” he said. “You just need a boot-able USB flash drive, and all you need to do is plug it into the computer itself. Once in there you are able to wipe the hard drive clean and install a fresh new windows on it.”
Florence Flores, a grandmother of two kids who received computers, said it is a blessing to receive a computer for them.
“My grandchildren are 9 and 16 so these will help them greatly,” she said. “Unfortunately, right now we are not able to get one. Right now, they use their phones. Sometimes when they did the distance learning towards the end of the school year, it was difficult for them to do their work. ... And so with the computers, I can keep track of what they are doing.”
