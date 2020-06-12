Four Killeen residents were at a busy intersection in Killeen spreading a positive message on Friday morning.
Travis Davis Sr., Keshea Davis, Travis Davis Jr. and Caroline Pagan were all holding up signs that read “Jesus Loves You”, “Jesus is King” and other similar messages near Trimmier Road and East Central Texas Expressway, next to Red Lobster.
When asked why they were out Friday morning, Keshea Davis said they were spreading a positive message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.