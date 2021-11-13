Despite the chilly Saturday morning weather, residents of Killeen and the surrounding area gathered at the Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen for the annual Turkey Trot 5K to help raise money for the Killeen Food Care Center.
Raymond Perez, one of the board directors and who is in charge of the event, said that the Turkey Trot along with their other 5Ks truly help out a bunch with their work at the Food Care Center.
“We’ve been doing this for about 10 to 12 years now and I really enjoy it,” Perez said.
The event is part of the Cen-Tex race series in which runners can accumulate points in order to win prizes and attend the annual banquet after the series, which concludes with the Jingle Bell Dash at the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail in Killeen on Dec. 4.
Runners came in all shapes and sizes for Saturday’s 5K, organized by the Killeen city government. Some people were running with their families and friends and others were running just to help out with the food bank. Many were sporting turkey costumes, and some brought their dogs.
