A local nonprofit organization will be giving away free Thanksgiving meals later this month.
Better Opportunities Shoemaker Students Mentor Program will be giving meals to residents on Nov. 24 that will include turkey, ham, stuffing, mac and cheese and a vegetable, according to Christopher Reeves, the co-founder of the BOSS Mentor Program.
Reeves said they will be serving around 150 people.
Last year, the BOSS program held the event at a school and fed residents in person, but because of COVID-19 the event will be held in a pick up fashion this year.
Residents can go to the old Texas Steak Express building at 5304 W. Elms Road, in Killeen to pick up their plate.
