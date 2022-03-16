In the wake of the tragic death of a high school student on the railroad tracks near Killeen High School, some area residents want to see more to keep the public protected. A petition has been started on change.org for a request to construct fencing around the high school where the railroad tracks are.
Killeen High freshman Senia Aguilera died when she was struck by a train that was passing by around 4:30 p.m. last Tuesday. Witnesses have said Aguilera was attempting to cross the tracks on foot at the time of the accident.
The location near where she died is approximately 600 feet from the high school, according to Google Earth measurements.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life that occurred on our railroad right of way in Killeen. Our thoughts are with the family and community,” BNSF officials said in an email to the Herald on Wednesday.
As of around 5 p.m. Wednesday, the petition, which was started a week ago by area resident Tammy Sanchez, has generated 207 digital signatures.
“There are train tracks the run behind Killeen High School and nothing to prevent or protect the students. Let’s all come together as a community and make a change and protect these students,” the petition reads.
Some signers have offered comments of support to the petition.
“It’s a dangerous situation for our young children. This tragedy should of never happened,” said Killeen resident and signer Carla Siwinski Cayo.
Killeen resident Susan Kelly had similar sentiments.
“The loss of one life was too many, let’s prevent the loss of any more,” she said.
For this to happen, the city or Killeen or the Killeen Independent School District could collaborate with BNSF Railway to place anti-trespassing devices, BNSF officials said in an email to the Herald Wednesday.
“BNSF regularly works with local governmental agencies and our transportation partners to support anti-trespassing efforts, including permitting for the installation of agency-sponsored fencing projects along railroad right of way,” the email read. “The city or other local agencies may contact BNSF to discuss potential projects at this location further.”
In the vicinity near where Aguilera died, BNSF has signs warning people that they are on BNSF property.
More than 100 family and friends mourned the Aguileras’ loss on Thursday when they showed up to release balloons in her honor at Stewart Park in Killeen.
Those interested in signing the petition on change.org can do so at https://bit.ly/3Jj5VLc.
There is also still a GoFundMe open for the family to raise money for her funeral expenses. As of around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the fundraiser had 220 donors for a total of $10,501. The goal is $11,000.
Those interested in donating, can go to https://bit.ly/3JeVuIB.
The place where Aguilera was struck is not far from the location where another person had been killed in December, although grid coordinates from the Railroad Injury and Illness Summary, required by the U.S. Department of Transportation, indicated the accident occurred on the other side of 38th Street.
Brent Steven Babcock, 55, was found dead on the 38th Street train bridge on Dec. 19, 2021, Killeen police said at the time.
Including the accident last week, in the past five years, there have been seven fatal accidents involving trains in Bell County. There has been one in Coryell County in that time frame, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
