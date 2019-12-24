Christmas Meal

In this 2018 file photo, guests file through the food line and have their plates filled with a Christmas meal on Dec. 25, 2018, at the Henderson's restaurant in Killeen. 

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

Henderson’s Family Restaurant, 415 E. Ave. A in Killeen, is offering a free meal to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the 23rd year the restaurant has been doing the meal.

