Area residents are welcome to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s efforts for civil equality at The Spot Bar and Restaurant in Killeen on Sunday from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The Spot is located at 10540 on Texas Highway 195.
There will be drink specials, live music from DJ Alpha and a trivia competition for guests to enjoy. Trivia players will get the chance to receive special prizes.
To learn more about The Spot or the upcoming event, go to https://thespotbarllc.com/events or call 254-432-4244 to speak with a staff.
