Killeen this week has resumed full-service curbside bulk trash collection — more than three months after it was temporarily halted because of workforce issues.
“Curbside bulk trash collection was suspended in the city of Killeen beginning the week of May 30 to help combat a staffing shortage and high turnover,” according to a city news release. Residents “have had access to the city’s transfer station (12200 State Highway 195) where they can dispose of up to 300 pounds of bulk items once a month, free of charge.”
Limited bulk collection began the week of Aug. 15 “in an effort to clean up areas where bulk items had been left out during the suspension. Curbside bulk collection was not due to resume until Oct. 1, but Solid Waste staffing is now back at full capacity.”
The city’s bulk collection was stopped following a Killeen City Council workshop in response to reports from Public Works Director Jeff Reynolds that the Solid Waste department had a shortage of about 17 equipment operators, forcing workers to complete 12-hour shifts.
Bulk trash refers to the practice of leaving additional bags — besides what fits in trash cans — around city containers.
“We thank the community and media for helping spread the word about the employment shortages and our job fair, which brought in a number of qualified applicants,” according to the news release. “We also appreciate the community’s patience during this time.”
Bulk collection services will be provided on the regularly scheduled collection day, and fees will be assessed on monthly bills, as shown in the adopted fee schedule. Items must be placed curbside no later than 7 a.m. but not earlier than one day before the scheduled collection day.
Also, bulk items must be placed with a clearance of at least 4 feet on the sides, 2 feet in the rear and 14 feet above so as not to restrict collection by a vehicle with a mechanical boom and grapple.
And bulk piles must not exceed 4 cubic yards. Items placed curbside and requested on days other than regularly scheduled collection times will incur a “premium service” fee.
The fee for scheduled collection days is $21. That includes up to three cubic yards. Every cubic yard thereafter is $7.50. The premium service fee is $23. Each cubic yard is $7.50.
