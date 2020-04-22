As of this week, the city of Killeen has resumed its bulk trash collection and excess trash collection, according to a news release by city spokeswoman Hilary Shine. The services, which were suspended in March, will happen on regular trash collection days.
Fees will be assessed for the bulk and additional waste collection. Bulk material up to 3 cubic yards will be assessed a fee of $21, and a fee of $7.50 will be applied for each additional cubic yard.
Excess trash will cost $6.50 for a reload of the trash canister, and residents are limited to two reloads for up to $13, according to the release.
Items prohibited for curbside removal, according to the release, are:
- Rock
- Dirt
- Deceased animals or deceased animal waste
- Tires, tire and wheel combinations
- Hazardous waste materials
- Lead acid batteries
- Vehicle bodies, engines, boats, camper shells
- Lawn mowers, riding mowers
- Liquid waste of any kind
Residents can dispose of bulk or excess trash for free through Friday at the roll-off trailers located at the Killeen Community Center, Long Branch Park, Lions Club Park and Killeen rodeo grounds, the release said.
Residents can dispose up to 300 pounds of trash for free, once per month, at the Transfer Station 12200 State Highway 195, Killeen.
Drop-off recycling service remains suspended, according to the release.
