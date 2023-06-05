Gigante Drive in northeast Killeen is closed to through traffic from Shims Boulevard to Laustin Lane for sewer service installation
In a release issued Monday by the city, closures will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting.
Due to the nature of the construction needed in the area, personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.
“The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work site. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices,” the release said.
