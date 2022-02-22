The city of Killeen announced an immediate road closure Tuesday afternoon expected to last through Thursday.
The eastbound lane of Illinois Avenue from Manor Middle School to Goode Drive is closed, according to a news release from the city.
“The closure is expected to last at least through Thursday,” the release stated. “The closure is for an unspecified road issue being investigated by the Transportation Division.”
The city apologized for any inconvenience experienced because of this road closure.
“Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.