Killeen city officials plan to close down a portion of North 18th Street between Culp Avenue and Duncan Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday.
Traffic will be diverted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting, as contractors install sanitary sewer services, according to a city news release.
There will be a traffic control plan in place and traffic will be detoured around the work area. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices. Contact the city’s Engineering office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.