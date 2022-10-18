RAIL Road Closure

North 18th Street between Culp and Duncan Avenues will be closed for repairs to sanitary services.

 Jana Kilcrease | Herald

Killeen city officials plan to close down a portion of North 18th Street between Culp Avenue and Duncan Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday.

Traffic will be diverted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting, as contractors install sanitary sewer services, according to a city news release.

