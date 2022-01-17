Several Killeen road closures are planned for this week as part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas line in northeast Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen spokesman Marcus Hood.
Part of that process requires sidewalk, curb and street repair in the following areas.
The following roads will be closed from Tuesday until Thursday:
Robert E. Lee Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive.
Kirk Avenue, from Willow Bend Drive to Sierra Drive.
Hunt Drive, from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive.
Schwertner Drive, from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive.
In addition, the following roads will be closed for milling and overlay service every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., starting Tuesday through Feb. 18:
Chaparral Road, from East of Steppington Drive to East of Rosewood Drive and from Fort Hood Street (State Highway 195) Right of Way to Bell County Maintenance Line.
Splawn Ranch Drive from Ft. Hood Street (State Highway 195) to Cullen Drive.
For more information, please contact the Killeen Department of Engineering at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.