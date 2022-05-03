The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Water & Sewer Division will be closing the intersection at Trimmier Road, Terrace Drive, and E. Fowler Avenue from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The closure is weather permitting.
The closure is to install a water valve and prepare the road for asphalt.
The crews will have traffic detoured around the work site. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.