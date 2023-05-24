The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Transportation Division will be closing several roads beginning May 25 through June 2 for slurry seal services, according to a news release on Wednesday.
“Each year, streets are identified to be slurry sealed, a process that extends the life of streets and provides a smoother riding surface. Slurry sealing involves the entire street surface, curb to curb, so cars in affected areas must not park in the roadway. Vehicles may use the roadway once the barriers are removed,” the release said. “Roads will be open to residents, but closed to through traffic during this work. The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work sites. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.”
