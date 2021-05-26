Killeen’s Cunningham Road, from Elms Road to Little Nolan Road, will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. The road will be reopened after work hours.
Water services are being installed in the area, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work, according to a city news release.
All traffic will be detoured during work hours. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
Staff Report
