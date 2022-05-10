Road work in Killeen is expected to impact more than two dozen roads. Work is expected to begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday and could last until May 24, city officials said in a news release Tuesday.
Andale Construction is working with the Killeen Transportation Division to do “HA5 High Density Mineral Bond Seal service” on the streets.
The city’s Transportation Division will close the roads beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the city’s release said.
“The work will involve complete repair of the roads. There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure,” city officials said. “It is very important that all vehicles obey the traffic control devices for the safety of the citizens and employees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.