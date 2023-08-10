The City of Killeen’s Engineering Division announced Thursday that a portion of Charolais Drive and Hereford Drive are closed until further notice.
Charolais Drive and Hereford Drive will be closed to traffic regarding an emergency repair to a broken water main.
The contractor will have traffic guided around the site and work area. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
For additional information or questions, contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
