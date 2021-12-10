The City of Killeen invites the community out to the 58th annual Christmas Parade on Saturday at 1 p.m. in downtown Killeen.
The parade will begin on Avenue D and 2nd Street and feature Santa Claus on a firetruck, reindeer in a corvette and Fort Hood’s cavalry horse unit, among many others. There will also be dozens of floats and performers, officials said.
The Killeen Police Department and the city’s emergency management team will provide appropriate security measures to ensure everyone’s safety and make sure attendees are able to focus on having a great time, officials said.
The parade theme is, “On Ice,” and participants were encouraged to incorporate it in their displays. This year’s parade route is slightly different than previous years and the community is encouraged to view the full map at KilleenTexas.gov/REC.
The city wants to remind attendees and businesses that vehicles parked within the parade route after 11:30 a.m. will be blocked from leaving until the parade ends at approximate 4 p.m., so residents should plan accordingly.
Other Killeen holiday related events include:
Letters to Santa is going on from now to Dec. 13 at the Family Recreation Center located at Lions Club Park.
Christmas Toy Drive is going on from now to Dec. 13 at the Family Recreation Center located at Lions Club Park.
Voting will for the Outdoor Decorating Contest will go on from now to Dec. 15.
