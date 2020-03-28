It’s not every day that someone thanks a police officer after arresting them, but that’s just one of the Killeen assistant police chief’s many interesting experiences during her 30-year career.
Assistant Chief Margaret Young, who also served as the Killeen Police Department’s interim police chief in 2016, is retiring at the end of April. She has been the assistant police chief since 2015.
“My husband I plan to move to the country, enjoy nature, grow vegetables and make good use of the RV to see the sights,” Young said. “I want to seek joy and appreciate the wonder that is our world.”
A thank-you
Around 20 years ago, Young and her husband were at a nursery to pick out a tree and the employee kept looking at her strangely before announcing, “I know who you are!”
“I wasn’t sure if this person was upset because I had arrested him. I didn’t know what to expect,” she said.
The man told her that she had arrested him for a domestic assault.
“He told me that he remembered that I asked his wife to take the kids out of the room before I arrested him, so his children wouldn’t have to see him in handcuffs,” Young said. “He wanted to thank me because to him that was huge. It sure was a different communication than I was expecting. We have so many opportunities to make a big or small positive difference in all the people whose paths we cross.”
Young has seen young people from troubled homes grow up to become police officers because of their encounter with a KPD officer.
“Being in law enforcement is about people — all people: our department family, our brothers and sisters in other agencies, our community, victims, and yes, even people we have to take into custody.”
‘A calling’
Young, who is an Army veteran, began her career with the city as a 911 dispatcher in 1990.
“After a few years, I was certain that I could do more as a police officer,” Young said.
However, she did not succeed the first time she applied for a police officer position.
“I did the second time. That’s why I tell people to never give up. If it’s meant to be, it will be, as long as you keep going,” she said.
Young’s father was a police officer, which ignited her interest in the profession as a youngster.
“Deciding to become a police officer is not a simple decision; it really is more of a calling,” she said.
It also seems to be a natural fit.
“I was driven to help others, even in grammar school. I was the kid chasing bullies away from the special education kids at recess,” she said. “I volunteered at the local small department and saw the camaraderie and how they were helping victims of crime.”
She began taking classes in criminal justice in college, but then decided to enlist in the Army. The Army landed her in Killeen, where she began her career in law enforcement.
Challenges and rewards
Young said that the most challenging time in her career was helping the department through its two line-of-duty deaths that were just 10 months apart: Bobby Hornsby in 2013 and Chuck Dinwiddie in 2014.
“The grief and loss were more than palpable and yet we still had a community to serve,” Young said. “Who takes care of the officer, dispatcher, jailer, who still has a mission? We police employees are stubborn and we know how to answer the call, patrol, investigate, help, protect; I’ll be darned if we aren’t just hard headed when it comes to receiving help.”
Along with such almost unbearable challenges, Young said there have been too many rewards to count.
“The most rewarding is when you realize that you have ‘reached’ someone and been a part of making a difference in their lives,” she said. “I’ve seen domestic violence victims display bravery when deciding to protect herself and perhaps her children by stepping away and moving forward into a new life.”
She said that seeing people succeed, overcoming their own challenges, has been the most rewarding part of her career.
“I met a young man who is doing well despite being a chronic runaway of absent parents; despite our conversations, he seemed doomed by his environment,” Young said. “If you can at least witness, or to be a small part of, someone’s success, then you’ve accomplished something important.”
KPD said it will replace Young’s position after she retires on April 30, but a name has not been announced.
