The City of Killeen’s water and sewer division announced is transitioning its backflow prevention notification and test report submittal process to an automated backflow tracking system.
“Customers will move to Backflow Solutions, Inc. for its Cross-Connection program, effective July 2, and will be mailed the annual backflow test due notification letter from BSI,” the city said in a news release Tuesday.
The letter will include information on how to access the BSI website at www.bsionline.com for locating a registered tester or checking the status of the test. The majority of the current testers are already registered testers with BSI.
Backflow Solutions, Inc. began sending letters to all testers registered with the City of Killeen on Friday, advising of the new process to send test reports electronically to the online portal.
Testers will no longer be required to be on the city’s tester list, as BSI will be tracking tester licensing, certifications and equipment calibration within the online portal.
After July 2, 2023, inquiries or concerns about annual backflow testing to BSI Customer Service directly at 800-414-4990.
For more resources, information or questions about the process, customers and testers can contact the City of Killeen Backflow Prevention Division at 254-501-6315 or go to www.KilleenTexas.gov/Backflow.
