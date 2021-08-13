After a long day of blood donations, hot dogs and T-shirts, the Killeen Fire and Police departments’ Boots vs. Badges blood drive had a clear winner: hospital patients.
“Turnout has been fantastic,” Carter Blood Care consultant Stephanie Jardot said. “We had 63 donors.”
According to Jardot, Carter Blood Care received 57 units of blood, three of which were “double reds,” or donations that take twice the amount of blood as a traditional blood donation.
Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski, who helped facilitate the blood drive outside the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, said turnout had been “amazing.”
Donated blood is used for transfusions and often makes the difference between life and death for a loved one. So, for many, donating blood is a personal process, and many of those donating Thursday said that they did so on behalf of a loved one.
“I’m donating on behalf of my mother,” Killeen resident Pamela Ryan said.
Petra Hernandez, another Killeen resident, has been donating for at least six years.
“My mother passed away 10, 11 years ago,” she said. “I’m donating for her.”
One slight hiccup for the event was the result of its success — too many donors. Carter Blood Care assistants found themselves overwhelmed towards the end of the event as wait times exceeded an hour and potential donors chose not to donate because of time constraints.
“It’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to fit in everyone,” Jardot said. “Next year we’re planning on including three of our (donation) buses.”
In the end, the event accomplished its goal of raising awareness and receiving blood donations.
Success is bittersweet, however, for the Killeen Police Department, as they found themselves bound to washing the fire department’s vehicles.
To add an element of fun, both the KFD and KPD had wagered that they could bring in the most donors, with the losing team promising to wash the vehicles of the winner. Donors were allowed to vote for a side after giving blood, and after all the votes were tallied,
Throughout the event, the police department provided hot dogs, while the fire department offered shirts in an effort to gather votes.
In a vote of 34-26, the Killeen Fire Department came out as the overall winner.
