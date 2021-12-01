The Killeen City Council tentatively approved a new election district map based on 2020 census data Wednesday night.
Since July of this year, the Killeen City Council has been working with the law firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP regarding issues with redistricting.
Redistricting refers to the process of dividing and re-organizing political and school districts, In Killeen, the redistricting process is dealing with local election districts.
During an Oct. 19 meeting, Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta representatives reported that Killeen deviated 30 percent from the standard 10 percent average between the city’s largest and smallest districts.
This assessment was based on Killeen’s population and how the city’s population has mostly expanded in the southern and southwest areas.
The firm recommended to the city to keep its districts compact and contiguous in order to keep voters in current districts.
However, during a meeting on Nov. 10, there appeared to be an issue with balancing the numbers in Districts 1 and 4.
District 1 was below the “ideal size,”according to the firm, with a population of 32,321, whereas District 4 was over the ideal size with a population of 43,724. It was also disclosed at the Nov. 10 meeting that District 4 would lose Palo Alto Middle School. District 4’s councilman, Michael Boyd, commented on the loss as “just a part of the process”.
On Wednesday, the council had its second drawing meeting to go over what areas will be kept by what districts and what areas will be moved to other districts.
Gunnar Seaquist, a partner with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, presented the council with three possible maps or plans to go with.
Plan A kept the districts with a 10 percent deviation from one another; Plan B moved some areas from District 3 to District 1 in order to gain more population and District 3 received areas from District 4 to gain more population; and Plan C was more of the same but with the firm suggesting to move an area that included part of I-14 to District 4.
The discussion quickly became rife with concerns from council members.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, who represents District 2, expressed some concerns with potentially losing population in her district.
Nina Cobb, District 3 councilwoman, expressed similar concerns.
“If I gain area, then cool, but I don’t see why I need to lose any areas in my district when previous maps showed my area as fine,” Cobb said.
Most discussion was focused on the I-14 strip section of the district map and the student housing of Central Texas College.
At-large Council member Mellisa Brown made a motion to move the student housing over to District 4, which was almost passed by the council until Nash-King quickly moved to have the motion placed on the table for discussion, which Mayor Jose Segarra agreed to.
“Point of order, Mayor. We took a vote,” Brown said, but Nash-King expressed her frustration with not being able to speak.
Brown mentioned that her time to speak has been taken away from her multiple times, but this was overlooked as the council members moved on to further discuss the district map.
District 4 Councilman Michael Boyd wanted the Cody Poe neighborhood in his district but also wanted a district map that was linear and easily understandable for voters.
Council members found themselves liking Plan A the most when compared to the other maps because of how it kept the deviation low but was accessible for voters.
But Seaquist did mention that the only problem with Plan A is that it would lead to a split election district, which is something the firm was trying to avoid.
However, the city opted to move forward with Plan A.
There will be more discussion on the planned changes to the district map in the near future.
