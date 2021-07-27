Patrons of Copper Mountain branch library, 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will have to briefly and temporarily utilize the main library next week.
Renovations at the Copper Mountain branch will cause its closure on Monday through noon Tuesday, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, but the improvements on the interior of the branch library will provide for an improved patron experience once completed,” the release said.
Killeen’s Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave., will remain open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the branch closure.
