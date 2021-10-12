Killeen’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and testing site is continuing Wednesday and Thursday.
The city of Killeen has been, and will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and tests at a drive-thru COVID-19 site again Wednesday and Thursday, according to a news release. Tests and vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The city has been offering tests and vaccines regularly at the Special Events Center since August.
It is not decided if this will be the final opportunity to receive a test or a vaccine.
“As soon as we know about any more October dates, we’ll release that as well,” said Janell Ford, the city’s executive director of communications.
The city is still compiling the numbers for how many vaccines and tests were administered last week, Ford said.
The week prior (Sept. 29 through Oct. 1) the city reported 180 vaccines administered and 469 tests given. There were 49 positive cases.
No appointments are required for the vaccines or tests, but a phone number and/or e-mail address is required. Only the Pfizer vaccine is available and booster shots are only available for those who are immunocompromised with a doctor’s note. Vaccines are available to those who are at least 12 years old. Fifteen minute rapid tests are available to all ages with parental supervision and permission. Participants will receive results by text and/or e-mail.
The Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department beginning Aug. 19, soon after the Bell County Public Health District raised its COVID-19 threat level to the highest tier — Level 1 — which is severe, uncontrolled community transmission.
As a reminder, residents are asked to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.
