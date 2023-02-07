Black History Month Logo 2023

In front of about 50 people on Tuesday, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King declared February 2023 as “the month of remembrance and celebration of Black History Month.”

“This is always such an important and necessary recognition, and this year is no different,” she said at City Hall. “While recognizing that, there is still a long way to get to where we want to be as a country. But where do we want to be as Americans, and how do we get there?”

