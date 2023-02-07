In front of about 50 people on Tuesday, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King declared February 2023 as “the month of remembrance and celebration of Black History Month.”
“This is always such an important and necessary recognition, and this year is no different,” she said at City Hall. “While recognizing that, there is still a long way to get to where we want to be as a country. But where do we want to be as Americans, and how do we get there?”
What is now Black History Month started as Negro History Week by Carter G. Woodson in 1926. Fifty years later, President Gerald Ford formally recognized Black History Month.
“I know we all want to exist in a society where we are treated fairly, equally and respectfully,” Nash-King said. “There’s no doubt that discrimination and racism of all forms still exist in our country. We are not going to eradicate (it) in one week or even one year. But we can all unite and take small steps toward a bigger goal.”
Nash-King is Killeen’s first female Black mayor.
“The 2023 Black History Month theme explores how African Americans have resisted historical and ongoing oppression in all forms, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, riots, assassinations and police killings,” she said. “We must not forget the men and women who fought for freedom, civil rights and equality of all people.”
Smiling, Nash-King took a moment to give a nod to the Army post that became Fort Hood.
“Killeen was once an intolerant community, but the establishment of Camp Hood moved the 761st Tank Battalion, a unit of African American soldiers, to the area, forever changing the community complexion,” she said. “Today, the fight for equality has never been brighter in the city of Killeen, where we have all of a minority City Council, including three-fourths of the seats held by African Americans.”
The national theme of Black History Month this year is “Black Resistance.”
“Some may say that this year’s theme is politically provocative,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said. “But organizers say it’s an effort to reframe the conversation about Black history around the spirit of empowerment.”
Members of the Killeen branch of the NAACP and Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce attended the event on Tuesday.
