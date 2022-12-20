A few people began to line up outside the Killeen Food Care Center Tuesday morning in the dark.
By 7 a.m. there were more than 150 people, and by a little past 8 a.m. the line had grown to the limit of 200 for the Christmas food distribution event.
The Center’s Executive Director Ray Cockrell, in a handmade crocheted Santa ball cap, warmly greeted each person.
“Some of these folks come for assistance more than once and you get to know their faces and their stories,” Cockrell said.
Those “folks” in line shot back smiles at Cockrell and others around them.
The center distributes food to recipients once a month and provides supplemental items when they are available.
“We have seen a shortage in supplies from the Austin Food Bank but we have been looking for additional sources who could provide support in terms of wholesale distributions or bulk groceries,” Cockrell said. “This time of year, every outlet is stretched to the limit.”
The 200 people and families who were able to collect groceries from the center were delighted with the selections. Each person received either a frozen ham or turkey, canned goods, bread and baked goods and fresh salad greens.
“You never know what you’re gonna get,” one person said as she walked out the warehouse door. “This time I got some good-looking cupcakes, too.”
According to Cockrell, an area probation department donated a few dozen toys from their drive and those were on hand for anyone with children. One thankful father looked through the bin and found a soft and cuddly stuffed unicorn.
“This will be perfect for my daughter,” he said. The man, who asked not to be identified recently lost his job and was worried about providing for his family.
“This food pantry really makes a difference, I’m thankful for the groceries and the toy,” he said.
The Food Care Center will be closed for the Christmas and New Year holidays now through Monday, Jan. 2. It will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for regular hours of distribution which are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday — Friday and 4 to 6 p.m. the first and third Friday of every month.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
