In the sprawling expanse of south Killeen, food trucks are a staple — but like everyone else, their owners have been feeling the heat.
“The price has gone up on just about everything, especially on things you wouldn’t think about,” said Simply Good Burgers co-owner Gabriel O’Neal on Thursday.
O’Neal, who co-owns the fast food chain and the Killeen Food Truck Part at 3101 S. Fort Hood Street with siblings Benjamin O’Neal and Sabrina Hebert, said that his bottom line keeps getting more expensive.
“Look at burger wrappers,” he said. “I used to buy a box of 2,000 for around $60; now it’s close to $100.”
Paper and styrofoam products have jumped in price — even nitrile gloves remain more expensive than they were before the outbreak of COVID-19. Meat, which O’Neal said used to be a relatively stable market, has also seen a significant markup when buying in bulk, as 10-pound orders of beef can run as much as $30 — a nearly 100% markup from the roughly $18 orders of three years ago. To compensate, O’Neal said that he has had to institute a 5% increase in prices due to food cost and inflation.
“Everyone sees it when they go to the store,” he said. “Everything is just more expensive. And it hurts our customers because they see those higher prices and sometimes they think it’s us doing that.”
Gesturing around the parking lot at 3 p.m., O’Neal explained that many owners are operating only during peak hours and days in an effort to combat a creeping bottom line.
Reon Hunt, owner of Roll Up Food Truck, agreed that increased gas prices and more expensive produce has made it difficult to make ends meet, adding that third party delivery apps such as UberEats and GrubHub have made the food truck industry “weird.”
“Everything is just weird now,” he said.
Hunt explained that, even though most COVID-19 restrictions are gone, customers have become accostomed to using third party delivery companies like UberEats and Grubhub, placing him in a “weird” position where he is forced to cater through delivery apps. This complicates his business model, as he is now forced to pay several surcharges for the service.
Despite these challenges, the Killeen Food Truck Park remains alive and well, with truck owners adapting to each year’s new challenges.
