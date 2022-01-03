Engineers will be conducting a site assessment of Gilmer Street in Killeen from West Veterans Memorial Boulevard to W. Rancier Avenue from Tuesday through Friday. Crews will be onsite from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
This work will include surveying of property boundaries and right of way, along with geo-technical sampling of the street, according to a city news release.
No road closures are anticipated, however, motorists are asked to use caution, and obey any traffic signals as traffic may shift during this process. Motorists should anticipate delays and should seek alternate routes, the news release said.
