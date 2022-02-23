The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Transportation Division has reopened the eastbound lane of Illinois Avenue from Manor Middle School to Goode Drive, city officials announced Wednesday morning.
The closure Tuesday was for an unspecified issue and was expected to last at least through Thursday. according to a previous news release.
However crews have cleared the issue and reopened the roadway to all traffic, the Wednesday release said.
If residents have any questions, please contact the Transportation office at 254-616-3153 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.