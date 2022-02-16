Illinois Avenue in Killeen will be closed today and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days for asphalt overlay and milling services.
According to a city news release Wednesday, the city of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Transportation Division will conduct the work from WS Young Drive to the Central Texas Expressway (I-14).
Entire road closures may occur during the project, the release stated. Roads will be open to local/residing residents only during this period and all work is weather permitting.
“Temperatures need to remain over 50 degrees and dry in order to perform milling and asphalt overlay services,” the release said.
Motorists are asked to use caution, obey the traffic control devices and consider an alternate route during this street maintenance.
Interested parties can contact the office of transportation at 254-616-3153 or by emailing nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.
“The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your patience and cooperation,” according to the release.
