The city of Killeen announced upcoming road closures Wednesday.
Killeen’s engineering division will close Lazy Ridge Drive from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
“This closure is part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas main in northeast Killeen and is expected to be completed in January 2022,” the news release said Wednesday. “This will affect nearly two dozen roads in that area from Polk street to WS Young Drive. There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure. Motorists are asked to use caution and obey the traffic control devices.”
In addition to the Lazy Ridge closure, the following roads are also scheduled for upcoming closures:
- Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive, Saturday, Nov. 27, Monday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Nov. 30 including overnights
- Sherman Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive, Saturday, Nov. 27, Monday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Nov. 30 including overnights
- Jerome Drive, from Westcliff Road to Ridglea Court, Saturday, Nov. 27, Monday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Nov. 30 including overnights
- Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive, Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1, including overnights
“The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation,” the release said.
