The City of Killeen will open the Long Branch Park pool to the community on Saturday.
Located at 1101 Branch Drive, the pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The pool will be closed on Mondays. Guests must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult who is 18 or older.
The daily admission rates are as follows:
Ages 0-17; 55 and older: $2
As a reminder, residents also have the Junior Service League Spray Pad near the Long Branch Pool and the Family Aquatic Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, to enjoy this summer.
The spray pad is closed through Thursday for renovations, including a concrete slab overlay, connecting sidewalks, accessibility ramps, and various other upgrades to the spray pad and pavilion area. It will reopen on Friday and is free for all.
The Family Aquatic Center is a 10,000-square-foot multi-use water park, with three water slides, a diving board, rock wall, splash pad, picnic tables, shade structures and more.
The Family Aquatic Center opened on Memorial Day weekend and will be open through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Hours of operation are:
Saturdays: 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Tuesdays-Fridays: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Open the pool, crimes are certain to happen.
