The City of Killeen will open the Long Branch Park pool to the community on Saturday.

Located at 1101 Branch Drive, the pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The pool will be closed on Mondays. Guests must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult who is 18 or older.

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Open the pool, crimes are certain to happen.

Report

