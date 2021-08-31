As Killeen’s annual budget process winds to a close, the City Council finds itself pushing harder than ever on street reconstruction.
Killeen’s City Council will soon vote on the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, and it’s aiming high. With an increase of $8.30 — from $1.70 to $10 — the street maintenance fee and its sister package of $24 million in bonds seek to address the key issue of street repair and maintenance.
As of March, Killeen requires almost $160 million in street reconstruction, according to a study published in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri.
According to that same study, Killeen was assessed with $120 million worth of identified projects, with Winter Storm Uri incurring another $40 million in street damages.
Since then, the City Council has been in more or less in agreement that street reconstruction is one of the city’s top priorities, with many councilmembers using street repair as a part of their platform.
The question, then, is how hard a route, and how aggressive a funding mechanism the City Council is willing to pursue.
When Jon Locke, Killeen’s executive director of finance, outlined the council’s options almost two weeks ago, a few points were made clear.
First, regardless of the funding options, the city needs to spend approximately $4.3 million in street maintenance every year, “just to keep Killeen the way it is.”
Second, the city cannot handle more than $20 million worth of street repairs or reconstruction without outsourcing project oversight, which would be exponentionally less efficient.
With those points in mind, Locke presented a series of seven proposals — or scenarios. The most aggressive approach would require an $18 maintenance fee, and a $100 million tax-supported bond. Such a plan would produce $98.8 million in future reconstruction over the bond’s 24-year lifespan, but it would also incur around $144 million in debt payments over the same period.
The City Council ultimately decided on the current proposal of a $10 street maintenance fee and a $24 million bond, supported out of the same fee. This proposal is expected to generate roughly $154 million in future reconstruction efforts — around $12.8 million annually.
This would allow the city to begin work on some of the roads in most need of rework, and may be the impetus to what Mayor Jose Segarra has described as a new “gateway to Killeen.”
All told, the city should expect to reach that $160 million prospective by 2046, barring natural disaster and inflation. And while that number may seem daunting, it is a real, tangible goal that Killeen may yet experience.
