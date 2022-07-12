Less than a week after a city of Killeen news release encouraged people to visit public places to find relief of extreme heat, officials have opened the Moss Rose Center as a cooling center.
“The City of Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has partnered with local organizations to help the homeless community stay cool and hydrated during the excessive heat warning in Central Texas,” according to a news release distributed by Janell Ford, the city’s executive director of communications. “The Killeen Housing Authority Moss Rose Center ... will be open Wednesday, July 13, from noon to 7 p.m., offering an air-conditioned environment and water to anyone in need.”
The Moss Rose Center is at 1103 E. Avenue E.
“The Friends in Crisis shelter (412 East Sprott Street) is also beginning their intake process earlier in the day, starting at 1 p.m.” according to the news release. “This shelter will still close after serving breakfast ... to perform a deep clean every day.”
Friends in Crisis is a 78-bed shelter for the the homeless in downtown Killeen. Check-in is generally at 3 p.m., and those who stay there must leave by 7 a.m. the following morning.
“As a reminder, all community members can seek refuge from the heat by visiting public facilities such as libraries, recreation centers, senior centers or City Hall,” the news release shows. “Other large shopping centers may also be accessed during business hours, such as the Killeen Mall or grocery stores. Please note that patrons must adhere to all rules outlined at each individual facility in order to remain on their premises.”
The Moss Rose Center is accepting donations of bottled water to provide people experiencing homelessness. To donate, call 254-458-7443, or supplies may be dropped at any Killeen fire station.
Wednesday's high is forecast at 106.
Killeen’s Moss Rose Center opens as cooling center
By Paul BryantKilleen Daily Herald
