Killeen city officials will be closing Onion Road from Elms Road to Stagecoach Road Tuesday through Friday.
The closure in southeast Killeen will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, weather permitting, and roads will be open to local traffic only, according to a city news release.
“Work includes completing asphalt overlay and milling services, which will result in various lane closures throughout the day. A complete road closure may occur as well,” the release said. “There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. Motorists are asked to use caution and obey the traffic control devices.”
For more information, call Killeen’s Department of Public Works Engineering Division office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
