Killeen’s Rosewood intersection changes expected to take months

Killeen city officials responded to a recently completed study by a North Carolina based firm regarding an intersection in Killeen which has seen more than a fair share of accidents.
“We have recently completed a traffic study for the intersections of Rosewood with the (Interstate 14) frontage roads,” Killeen Public Works Director Danielle Singh said by email. “The study also looked at the intersection of Rosewood Drive with MLK Jr. Boulevard.”
In a report dated Sept. 23, Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn presented a project study area which includes the Rosewood Drive corridor from south of the Central Texas Expressway (CTE) interchange to the intersection of Rosewood and MLK Jr. Boulevard (FM 2410). The study area includes the following three signalized intersections: Rosewood Drive/Stonetree Drive and MLK Jr. Boulevard, Rosewood Drive and CTE Westbound Frontage Road and Rosewood Drive and CTE Eastbound Frontage Road.
Singh said that the study identified a number of items to improve traffic operations at these intersections. These include:
The lane configuration would be changed at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and the west bound frontage road to allow dual lefts from Rosewood Drive onto the west bound frontage road. One lane would accommodate lefts exclusively with the second being a shared left/through lane. Lanes would be re-striped where necessary with some additional striping and signage.
The signal timing would be changed to run coordinated plans specific to the time of day, and signal phases would also be changed to provide more efficient operations.
“We will need to coordinate these improvements with TxDOT,” Singh said. “We expect this process to take several months before we move forward on any improvements. Public notification will be provided in advance of any changes.”
Jake Smith is public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation, and spoke on how the changes would need to occur.
“The City of Killeen would conduct an analysis of an intersection of interest, and submit that analysis to TxDOT for their review and approval,” Smith said by email. “In this case, for the intersection Rosewood Drive and I-14, the city’s analysis has been submitted to TxDOT.”
Smith said that the process of approval, which includes rigorous review and coordination between all parties involved, can take up to several months.
“The cost of the project and its length are dependent on the findings of the study/analysis,” Smith said. “Currently, TxDOT is still reviewing the analysis submitted. Per the Municipal Maintenance Agreement between TxDOT and the City of Killeen, TxDOT is responsible for the maintenance of the roadway, while responsibility for the traffic signals’ timing is held by the city.”
