Stagecoach Road — a major thoroughfare in south Killeen — is crumbling, and residents aren’t happy.
“It’s just horrible,” said local resident Dale Oakes. “I talked to the city and they said ‘they were trying to figure out what to do,’”
Oakes pointed out the several potholes and shattered roadway that carries drivers from Clear Creek Road to Trimmier Road.
The resident admitted that the city has worked on patching some of the major potholes, but also said that there are still large cavitations along the stretch.
“Every now and then they come in and patch a hole. But it’s not enough,” he said.
What concerned Oakes the most, however, was how new the roadway was. Stagecoach Road, which used to be a small country-style road just beyond the city limits, completed its expansion to a five lane road in 2016.
Just five years later, the road is broken, and badly in need of resurfacing.
This falls far short of the 15-year average lifespan cited by Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle that a road should be able to endure before requiring resurfacing work.
The matter is complicated by a lawsuit, which has been underway since 2018 after the city refused to pay McLean Construction, Inc., for part of their work in phase two of the Stagecoach Road Reconstruction Project.
The city has blamed McLean for asphalt failures that became evident two years after completion of the project; McLean in turn blamed the city for providing a “defective design” for the project, according to a court petition filed in 2018.
Deputy City Attorney Traci Briggs confirmed Tuesday that the city is still in litigation with McLean, three years later.
City officials did not say whether needed repairs have been delayed or reconsidered due to current legal action, however, Briggs did say that the city is “exploring its options.”
“The City is exploring options for repair and possible reconstruction of the roadway,” Briggs said.
How much repair the road will require is also a matter of debate, as cracking has exposed the base course, a layer of crushed gravel, aggregate and soil that is especially susceptible to rainfall.
According to Herald archives, the city paid about $17 million to reconstruct Stagecoach, leaving the city potentially unwilling to dedicate more money to a project that was supposedly completed just five years ago. City staff have, however, added Stagecoach Road to a recent list of priority roads, which include Bunny Trail and Rancier Avenue, among others.
But, as the city decides whether to wait for the lawsuit to complete, or to move forward with either road repair or road reconstruction, residents grow more anxious that another freeze will further damage what’s left of the already crumbling roadway.
