sales tax chart 11-13

Killeen is expected to receive about $3.081 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 0.04% increase from the $3.079 million distributed in November 2021, according to the state comptroller’s office. That’s an increase of about $1,371 to the city coffers over the same month last year.

Killeen’s November numbers represent a flatline in sales growth over the same month last year. These allocations are derived from sales taxes are collected in September, according to the comptroller’s office.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.