Killeen is expected to receive about $3.081 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 0.04% increase from the $3.079 million distributed in November 2021, according to the state comptroller’s office. That’s an increase of about $1,371 to the city coffers over the same month last year.
Killeen’s November numbers represent a flatline in sales growth over the same month last year. These allocations are derived from sales taxes are collected in September, according to the comptroller’s office.
The Fed has continued to target inflation with interest rate hikes, and implemented its latest increase to the rate in November of this year, bringing it to an interest of rate of 3.75% to 4, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Year to date, Killeen has received about $31 million. This number is about $1.9 million higher than the same time frame last year. Since November 2021, Killeen has received $36.5 million, which is a $2.7 million increase over the same 13-month period beginning in November 2020. This represents an increase of about 7.3% in year-over-year growth.
The state has also experienced a reduced increase in sales tax revenue since Jan. 1.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive a total $1.1 billion in sales tax allocations in November, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 15.4% increase from the allocations distributed in November 2021.
Other sales tax revenues in the area are as follows:
Bell County will receive $2.9 million in sales tax allocations in November, an increase 10.34% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $1 million, a 10.46% increase from November 2021.
Nolanville saw a sales tax percentage increase of 17.18% from last November, as it is set to receive $270,017.
Temple is set to receive $3.4 million, a 14.34% increase from last November.
Belton will receive $1.1 million, a 16.86% increase from the same time last year.
Coryell County will receive $300,834, for a 3.36% decrease under last November’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 28.9% increase in November’s allocations over last year; it is set to receive $416,102.
Gatesville saw a 2.51% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $243,898 in November.
Oglesby, a town of about 500 people in northeast Coryell County, will see an increase of 27.85%. It has been allocated $2,634.36 this November.
Lampasas County will receive $125,595, which represents a 19.83% increase from last November’s allocation.
The city of Lampasas will receive $251,279 in November, 21.06% less than last November’s rebate.
Kempner will see an increase of 28.77% from last November. It is set to receive $14.113.
