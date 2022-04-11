Killeen residents and all those in the boundaries for Killeen Independent School District will have multiple opportunities to meet the candidates for public office. Municipal elections for Killeen City Council and Killeen ISD school board will be held May 7.
The Killeen Branch NAACP is hosting an election forum for Killeen City Council and Killeen ISD school board candidates today.
The forum is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Marion J. & Alice W. Douse Community Center, 1002 Jeffries Ave. in Killeen.
For those unable to attend in person, the forum will be streamed live on the Killeen Branch NAACP Facebook page.
LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297 along with the Stars and Stripes Exchange Club of Killeen will host a meet and greet for Killeen ISD school board Candidates from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 18 at Endeavours Performing arts and Event Center, 868 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 21, League of United Latin American Citizens Herencia Council #4297 of Killeen is hosting a meet and greet/forum at Endeavors.
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce is also expected to host a candidate forum/town hall from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 23 at Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
May Election
On May 7, voters will decide the mayoral race, three at-large Killeen City Council seats as well as 13 proposed charter amendments.
Running for mayor are incumbent Debbie Nash-King and challengers Patsy Bracey, James Everard and Holly Teel.
Running for the seats are all three incumbents: Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams. Challenging the incumbents are Ramon Alvarez, Leo Gukeisen and former Mayor Jose Segarra.
On the Killeen ISD ballot are Place 1, 2 and 3.
Brenda Adams of Killeen, and Gerald Dreher of Harker Heights are running for the Place 1 seat, currently held by Shelley Wells, who is not seeking reelection.
Incumbent board Vice President Susan Jones filed to run for her Place 2 seat again. She will be challenged by David Jones, of Harker Heights.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, will face off against Oliver Mintz, of Killeen, for Place 3, which is currently held by Corbett Lawler, who is not seeking reelection.
Early Voting Locations
Early voting for the May 7 elections will go from April 25-29 and May 2-3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Because of a special election administered statewide, all county residents can vote in any polling location in the county. Early voting locations are:
Belton — Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
Killeen — Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen — Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R A Abercrombie Dr.
Killeen — Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76542
Temple — Temple ISD Administration Bldg., 401 Santa Fe Way
Salado — Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach Road
Harker Heights — Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing
Those who live in the Killeen ISD boundaries within Coryell County will be able to vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25-29 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2-3 in one of three locations:
Copperas Cove — Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace
Gatesville — Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St.
Evant — Evant ISD, 339 Memory Lane
