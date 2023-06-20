EDUCATION Graphic

Following discussions about teacher evaluations in previous board meetings, the Killeen school board at a workshop meeting on Tuesday received a proposal from Gibson Consulting Group, an education research group, to conduct, analyze and provide recommendations on teacher time-use in the classroom.

The preliminary proposal aims to establish teaching duties and non-teaching duties. Through a multi-phase evaluation, Gibson proposes to discover how much of a teacher’s day is devoted to these two activity groups and to what extent time-use is consistent across school types and content area. Another consideration will be what percentage of a teacher’s overall workload is completed outside of traditional working hours.

