Following discussions about teacher evaluations in previous board meetings, the Killeen school board at a workshop meeting on Tuesday received a proposal from Gibson Consulting Group, an education research group, to conduct, analyze and provide recommendations on teacher time-use in the classroom.
The preliminary proposal aims to establish teaching duties and non-teaching duties. Through a multi-phase evaluation, Gibson proposes to discover how much of a teacher’s day is devoted to these two activity groups and to what extent time-use is consistent across school types and content area. Another consideration will be what percentage of a teacher’s overall workload is completed outside of traditional working hours.
Phase I of the project is structured to include the planning phase which will include discussion of the scope and objectives of the audit as well as a schedule. The second portion of the planning phase will include discussions on the strategies to accomplish set objectives, and the final portion will include a meeting with principals and the district’s board audit committee chair to share the results and importance of the evaluation. This planning process is expected to take up to two weeks.
Phase II of the project includes several tasks associated with data collection. Gibson proposes using a dozen virtual focus groups with a wide range of teachers in positions at all levels of education.
Results from previous surveys assessing teachers’ time-use are often unreliable, according to Gibson. The firm will use a three-pronged approach which will include group interviews, a teacher survey and time-diaries to collect time-use data.
In the proposal, time-diaries are considered a “method of tracking productivity (that) is common in many private-sector industries.”
“Participants are more likely to accurately remember and report their time used across one day than they are when remembering and reporting their time-use over a longer period.”
The proposal goes on to say that this method is “burdensome” to collect for the participant and suggests that data be collected from a “relatively small group of participants.”
Gibson will select a “stratified random sample of 60 teachers to participate in the time-diary task.”
During the data collection and analysis process, which is Phase III of the study, the proposal calls for monthly written briefings to the board audit committee which will include an overall status update as well as observations on the analysis.
According to the proposal, “these briefings will provide the committee with the opportunity to identify areas that might warrant additional analysis and pivot accordingly.”
During Phase IV, KISD administration will enact strategies related to teacher time-use. Phase V is listed as an evaluation period where Gibson will assess the impact of the district’s strategies and analyze any change in results, including job satisfaction.
The cost for this proposal was listed at $318.706 for the 17-month project.
The Gibson consulting group is located in Austin and has outlined.
