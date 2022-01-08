Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft should soon begin executing a contract with a roofing company for the replacement of a large portion of Ellison High School’s roof on the north side of the building. During Tuesday’s school board meeting, trustees could issue approval of the district’s proposed rank order of contractors to do the project.
The lowest bidder, according to the staff report on the agenda, is Texas Roofing Company, which bid $3.79 million. The bid also includes a $300,000 project contingency allowance.
Due to supply chain issues, contractors can only guarantee bids for 48 hours after submitting a bid.
District officials recommend adding $100,000 for an additional contingency in the event of price increases since the bid was submitted.
With the additional contingencies, the project is estimated to cost $3.89 million, which exceeds the budgeted amount of $3.38 million.
The project is being funded from KISD’s Capital Improvement Project and General Fund. Any additional funds needed to cover the cost of the project over the budgeted funds will come from the excess general fund budget.
Other items on the agenda include future planning for Central Administration expansion, employee daycare and employee health clinic and discussion of board policies and procedures regarding public forum.
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3G9oBLP
The workshop meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
