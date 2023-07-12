The newest deputy superintendent at Killeen Independent School District was approved at Tuesday’s regular school board meeting and she comes to Killeen from Midlothian Independent School District.
Jennifer Ellison — who served as chief of staff at Midlothian ISD under new KISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey — has been in education for 22 years. Fey, who was hired by the school Killeen board last month, also came from Midlothian.
According to a new release from the district, Ellison’s official title is deputy superintendent for learning services, and she will oversee and supervise the assistant superintendents for learning services, special education, college, careeer and military readiness and state and federal programs.
“Mrs. Ellison’s vast knowledge of metric driven performance measures and commitment to academic accountability will foster an ideal learning environment for students and employees,” the release said. “Under her leadership and oversight, Midlothian ISD has implemented a strategic plan to ensure programs are effective and focused on student learning.”
The release goes on to say that during her educational career, Ellison served as a classroom teacher for several years before transitioning into leadership as an assistant principal in Arlington ISD. In 2011, she was appointed as dean of instruction in Grand Prairie ISD and Chancellor of Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute before moving to San Antonio. Ellison was the executive director of secondary curriculum and the ‘Gear Up’ Coordinator for Southwest ISD. “Her passion for students to have access to post-secondary programs led her to become the director of high school programs at Palo Alto College in San Antonio. While in the position, Ellison was part of one of the largest community college portfolios in the state of Texas,” according to the release.
Ellison earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, her master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of North Texas and she is currently pursuing her doctorate in learning technologies from the University of Texas at Austin.
(2) comments
I have to agree with what MAJAG89 shares and brings to light in regards to what is happening with the way the KISD Board of Trustees is conducting business with the Killeen community school district.
I also have to agree with the fact “there was a time when reporters asked questions and actually writing a story based on the answers and the reporter’s observation of the meeting”. We do not need to go any further than what occurred at last evening’s KISD board meeting which was not reported on though observed by the reporter.
But what I find alarming is the fact that the individual being hired for the deputy superintendent position, Jennifer Ellison, was the person “who served as chief of staff at Midlothian ISD under the new KISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey.
Is it just a coincidence? Did we not have any other candidates from within KISD, or even outside of the district that qualified and could have been hired for the position? Has this District been operating without a KISD employee who has a “vast knowledge of metric driven performance measures and commitment to academic accountability” before this individual was hired? Doesn’t anyone, or should I say, aren’t there many more who question the fact of how did this hire happen within our District?
I would like to see a new release from the district letting our KISD community know the answers to my questions, the questions by MAJAG89 and hopefully the many other legit questions from others within the KISD community.
Better yet, let both the current KISD Board of Trustees President, Mr. Brett E. Williams, and the new KISD Superintendent, Dr. Jo Ann Fey, answer all these questions for us. After all, we, the KISD community, were guaranteed transparency by our KISD Board of Trustees with the hire of our new KISD Superintendent, Dr. Fey.
Come on KDH, this is a pitiful re-write of the press release that KISD posted to its website Tuesday night.
Where is the discussion that KISD now has TWO deputy superintendents. It appears KISD has split the duties, previously held by Mrs. Bradly in half.
Does this mean Mrs. Bradley will be seeing a reduction in her $218K salary? Doubtful.
How much is KISD paying Mrs. Ellison? 218K?
Might be a newsworthy topic to explore especially given the under-whelming 2.25% pay raise the KISD Trustees approved the same night they approved Ellison's appointment.
This after a lengthy discussion by the trustees and staff (Mrs. Bradley in particular) about the lack of funds available to do anything more than a 2.25% raise at this time.
Mr. Rainwater asked for more options and refused to approve what he called an insulting option to staff. he went as far to call the education field "toxic" based on the news reports of large groups of educators opting to leave the profession because of low pay.
Mrs. Jones on the other hand lamented the draft budget showing a $3.7M defict as of Tuesday but had no problem hiring another six-figure administrator while many hourly employees earn less than $16 an hour, which is supposedly the "livable wage" for Killeen.
There was a time when reporters asked questions and actually writing a story based on the answers and the reporter's observation of the meeting instead of just badly re-writing a press release.
KDH, did you even ask what the new deputy's salary was?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.