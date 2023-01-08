School resumed following the winter break last week, but the first day of the next school year may be on the minds of others already.
During its Tuesday meeting, the Killeen ISD school board is expected to adopt the 2023-2024 calendar.
If adopted as presented, the first day of school will be Aug. 14 and the last day of school would be May 23, 2024. Students would be released Dec. 21 for the winter break and return to class on Jan. 9, 2024. Spring Break would be from March 11-15, 2024.
The school board will also look at approving an increase in funds necessary for the Sheridan Transportation Facility expansion project.
Due to two existing underground fuel storage tanks needing to be replaced, the project will cost an additional $665,572, according to documents attached to the agenda for the meeting.
Despite the increase, the project as a whole should still come in under-budget.
In its entirety, the project will expand the bus barn on the south side of the city, which is at capacity with 110 buses. The district has said previously that it expects to need around 150 more buses by 2039.
Other topics on the agenda include:
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting visit https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1051
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
