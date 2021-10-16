What’s in a name? Killeen Independent School Board members are expected to discuss potential names for district facilities, including Middle School No. 15, slated to be constructed in south Killeen near the new Chaparral High School, which is already under construction.
The discussion is expected to take place during a workshop meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Some of the proposed names include:
- Corbett Lawler: a current sitting board member and former KISD teacher, principal and board president.
- Rosa L. Hereford: first woman on the Killeen City Council and former KISD educator and counselor.
- H.G. “Pete” Taylor: former Fort Hood commander and KISD board member.
- Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock: a former state representative from the area.
- Robert Gray: Killeen native and World War II pilot who was killed in action on Oct. 18, 1942.
- John Bell Hood: the Confederate general that Fort Hood is named after.
And if those names don’t make the cut, perhaps it could be Okay Middle School, Emu Middle School or Donut Hole Middle School — all are among the list of 74 names proposed for the board t consider. Okay was the name of a previous community and school in Bell County more than 100 years ago.
Also on the agenda for the Tuesday morning workshop is to hear a report of the Targeted Technology Audit conducted by The Gibson Consulting Group, Inc.
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, go to https://bit.ly/2YTsHr7.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. It will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
