Following the release of certified property values, posted by the Bell County Appraisal District last week, trustees with Killeen ISD will now consider a lower tax rate at Tuesday’s regular meeting and a higher budget.
On July 25, trustees were presented with a preliminary tax rate of 92.75 cents per $100 valuation, based on projected property values. The presentation for Tuesday’s meeting sets the proposed tax rate at 85.01 per $100 valuation.
“The decrease in the M&O tax rate since the July 25th meeting is the result of additional tax compression resulting from the 88th legislature,” said Kallen Vaden, Chief Financial Officer for the district. “Approval of the Maximum Compressed Tax Rate was received from Texas Education Agency (TEA) on August 3rd.”
The total proposed tax rate is based on a Maximum Compressed Rate of 61.92 cents, plus the 5-cent enrichment or “golden pennies” funding for a total Maintenance and Operations figure at 66.92 cents. Adding to that the Interest and Sinking rate of 18.09 cents accounts for the total proposed rate.
Board members will also prepare to adopt a $480 million budget for 2023-24, up $1.46 million from the budget proposed two weeks ago.
The only line item change of significance is an additional $1.03 million for School Leadership expenditures.
Following the certified property values posted by the Bell County Appraisal District last week, the preliminary 2024 general fund revenue projections show a $1.24 million decrease in local funding. However, state aid contributions will increase by $28.1 million this year, and federal funding increased by $250,000 this year.
New revenue calculations show that KISD expects to receive $88.3 million in local revenue, $335.5 million in state revenue and $56.2 million in federal revenue for a total general fund budget of $480,021,024.
Multiple expenditure categories seem to show the greatest changes to last year’s numbers:
Increases in General Administration and Extracurricular Activities expenditures reflect an increase of about $1 million in each.
A $4.1 million increase in instruction expenditures, primarily due to the recent 2.25% pay increase for all employees. The increase in payroll costs from last fiscal year is $16.3 million, but this figure is offset by a significant reduction in expenses for contracted services and miscellaneous expenses.
An increase of close to $4.5 million in both Plant Maintenance and Operations and in Guidance, Counseling and Evaluation Services.
Other action expected in Tuesday’s meeting includes setting the date for a public hearing and a follow-up board meeting to vote to adopt the proposed budgets and tax rates, prior to Aug. 31.
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Administration building at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
