Following the release of certified property values, posted by the Bell County Appraisal District last week, trustees with Killeen ISD will now consider a lower tax rate at Tuesday’s regular meeting and a higher budget.

On July 25, trustees were presented with a preliminary tax rate of 92.75 cents per $100 valuation, based on projected property values. The presentation for Tuesday’s meeting sets the proposed tax rate at 85.01 per $100 valuation.

