Superintendent John Craft and Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley are expected to provide an update on the count for Impact Aid funding during Tuesday’s meeting of the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees.
In the board packet for the meeting, the district attached an update on the surveys returned.
A total of 43,874 surveys were sent out to parents electronically, and as of noon Wednesday, 14,673 had been returned. Of those returned, a total of 5,381 are military — living on- and off-post — and civilians working on federal property.
Federal Impact Aid money assists school districts that have lost property tax revenue from the presence of tax-exempt federal property, such as Fort Hood. The aid may also be given for increased expenditures from the enrollment of federally connected children.
KISD has received between $46 million and $47 million each year from Impact Aid.
The National Association of Federally Impacted Schools said that on Oct. 2, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Impact Aid student count and acreage valuation legislation that allows school districts to use Fiscal Year 2021 counts for the Fiscal Year 2022 application.
In September, Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, had said school attendance, due to the government-imposed shutdowns, has been greatly affected, and area school districts are having difficulty accurately determining the number of eligible students for this year’s Impact Aid application.
Tuesday’s board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the district’s administration building at 200 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen. The meeting will also be viewable online at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
