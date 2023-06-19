As part of a lengthy agenda, Killeen school board members have scheduled a workshop meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss several agreements, contracts and personnel policies for the next fiscal year.
Board members will consider a memorandum of understanding with Central Texas College, Temple College and the City of Killeen to provide curriculum and, in some cases, facility space for programs in hospitality management-culinary arts, STEM dual-credit, bioscience and firefighting education.
Several agenda items include personnel and legal issues such as contract language and terms of employment for the new superintendent of schools, employee health insurance proposals, changes to board policy regarding teacher performance appraisals, teacher time-use evaluations and compensation planning.
Additionally, board members will discuss the district’s budget for FY 2023-24, including timelines and audit schedules.
The meeting will be held in the conference room of the administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
