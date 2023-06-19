EDUCATION Graphic

As part of a lengthy agenda, Killeen school board members have scheduled a workshop meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss several agreements, contracts and personnel policies for the next fiscal year.

Board members will consider a memorandum of understanding with Central Texas College, Temple College and the City of Killeen to provide curriculum and, in some cases, facility space for programs in hospitality management-culinary arts, STEM dual-credit, bioscience and firefighting education.

