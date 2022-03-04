Killeen Independent School District officials said Friday that a school bus was involved in an accident Friday afternoon. At the time of the accident, eight students were on the bus but no injuries were reported, according to Taina Maya, the chief communications and marketing director for the district.
According to communication from police, the accident happened near Splawn Ranch and Texas Highway 195 in south Killeen.
