Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $751.5 million in sales tax allocations in October, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.15 million in sales tax revenue, an 8.99% increase from the $1.98 million allocation distributed in October 2019, according to the comptroller’s office.
The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in August, which saw some businesses still shut down or under limited capacity due to coronavirus restrictions.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 2.8% decrease from the allocations distributed in October 2019, with transit systems receiving the largest decrease at 7.7% from last year.
However, Killeen and most other local cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area in March.
Year to date, Killeen’s sales tax revenue is $21.9 million, 6.25% higher than year to date last year, when the city was allocated $20.6 million, according to the comptroller’s report. Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund.
City leaders say the reason for Killeen’s increase in sales tax revenue is due to more local sales at big box stores.
“The increases from the last several months were mostly attributable to gains from big box retailers, which would lead you to believe that people are staying closer to home and keeping their purchases local,” according to a statement from Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle last month. “Other increases were in internet sales and manufacturing.”
The Herald sent questions to Cagle’s office Wednesday for comment on October’s sales tax allocations, but a reply was not received by press time.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.89 million in sales tax allocations in October, an increase of 9.3% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $645,735, a 13.6% increase from October 2019.
Nolanville saw a sales tax percentage increase, receiving $124,971 in October, a 39.8% increase over the same month last year.
Temple is set to receive $1.94 million, a 0.85% increase from last year’s allocation.
Belton will receive $523,620, a 7.17% increase from last October’s allocations.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $238,940 for a 14.98% increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 13.33% increase in October allocations over last year; it is set to receive $477,028.
Gatesville saw a 14.37% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $198,732 in October.
